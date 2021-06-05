Plumas receives shot in the arm with $3.6 million for recovery relief

Plumas County is receiving more than $3.6 million from the next phase of the American Rescue Plan Funds, County Administrator Gabriel Hydrick announced this week.

“Among a few categories, these funds are eligible to ‘address negative economic impacts’ on small businesses,” Hydrick said.

In an effort to more efficiently manage this funding, on June 1 the Board of Supervisors voted to allow Hydrick to hire a consultant to assist him.

The consultant will conduct public outreach, and organize and filter proposals for recovery plan eligibility, in conjunction with supervisors’ priorities.

The consultant will also develop a recommendation on how best to use the $3.6 million, according to Hydrick. “This is a heads up of the process and next steps so you have additional time to put thought into any proposals you may have as a business or even as a group of businesses,” he said.