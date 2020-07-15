Plumas reports 21st confirmed case of COVID

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, July 15, that it has been notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19. Public Health received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result for a resident in the Western (Chester/Lake Almanor) region of Plumas County who had close contact with an already identified positive case. This is the fifth Lake Almanor area case since July 7.

This is the 21st case for Plumas County and it marks the 11th case since July 1:

No. 10: July 1, Eastern Plumas resident (close household contact of number 7)

No. 11: July 2, Quincy resident, mass testing event, no symptoms

No. 12: July 6, Eastern Plumas resident

No. 13: July 7, Western Plumas resident, attributed to Lassen prison outbreak

Nos. 14 and 15: July 8, two Eastern Plumas Healthcare employees – one lives in Eastern Plumas, the other in South Plumas (one had close contact to the 12th case, an Eastern Plumas resident)

Nos. 16 and 17: July 10, two Eastern Plumas residents from the same household, likely acquired in Reno.

Nos. 18 and 19: July 13, two Western Plumas residents, acquired during a Fourth of July gathering that resulted in a number of confirmed cases in other counties as well.

No. 20: July 14, a Western Plumas resident, case is under investigation.

No. 21: July 15, a Western Plumas resident with ties to another confirmed case.