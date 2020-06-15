Plumas reports first new case of COVID in more than two months

Plumas County reported its fifth confirmed case of COVID-19, more than two months after the last confirmed case was reported. This latest case is from Eastern Plumas County.

“On June 15, 2020, Plumas County Public Health received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result for a resident in Eastern Plumas County. An investigation is underway to determine if any other residents may have been exposed,” read a statement from the organization. Those who might have been exposed, will receive further screening.

The last positive case was identified April 10. Until today, June 15, Plumas County had four confirmed and four recovered cases: two in Eastern Plumas, one in Indian Valley and one in Lake Almanor.

More information will be shared as it becomes available. Anyone with questions can call 530-283-6400 or send an email to [email protected]

Public Health encourages residents to remain diligent by practicing social distancing, wearing a face mask while in public, and practicing proper sanitation.