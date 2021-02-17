Plumas Rural Services continues Zoom classes

Plumas Rural Services in Quincy has scheduled another 8-week Zoom video conference class.

Mindful Nurturing Parenting will be held every Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., from March 2 through April 20.

Pre-register online at www.plumasruralservices.org/mindful. Private one-on-one sessions are also available. For more information, visit their website, www.plumasruralservices.org, or call Leslie Wall, Mindful Living Coordinator, 530-283-3611 or [email protected].