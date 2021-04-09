Plumas Rural Services offers free courses to community

Lauren Westmoreland

[email protected]

Spring has finally sprung and Plumas Rural Services is excited to be offering a new range of classes, both in-person and virtually, in an ongoing effort to equip community members with more tools in their mental health toolbox.

Mental Health First Aid – Veterans

This offering from Plumas County Veteran Services and Plumas Rural Services is geared toward those who have served, their families and those who care for them. The eight-hour certification course sets out to increase your understanding of mental health challenges and crises and how they could impact those who have served in the military and their families. The course also helps to identify ways to apply the Mental Health First Aid action plan to assist someone experiencing a mental health challenge.

The course will be held at CLF Church located 317 First St., Quincy on Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. For more information contact Tammy Masters via email at [email protected] or by phone at 283-2735 ext. 882. You can also register online here.

Mental Health First Aid Adult – Virtual

This virtual course offered by Plumas Rural Services now has new curriculum on offer free to individuals in Plumas, Lassen, and Sierra counties and costs $50 for non-residents. Mental Health First Aid is a course that teaches you to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.

The six-hour training equips participants with skills they may need to reach out and provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health problem or experiencing a crisis. A two-hour online self-paced training must be completed prior to attending the virtual instructor-led training. More information about that portion of the course is provided after registration.

The course will be held online on Wednesday, April 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a one-hour break mid-day. Must be 18 or over to attend. Interested parties may register online here.

CONNECT THE DOTS – Strengthening Your Core – Virtual

Connect the Dots is a series of free training webinars taught by certified Mental Health First Aid and ASIST instructors and local experts. In April, the topic is “Increasing Wellness by Focusing on What Matters Most,” where participants learn to ‘identify and reflect on their core strengths and values. Participants also discover how realigning with core values can enhance satisfaction in all areas of life and reduce stress.

All are invited to attend and explore practical steps that can be taken now to ‘affirm your strength and increase joy in everyday life.’ This class will be held Thursday, April 29. from 11 a.m. to noon. Participants can register online here.

YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID

Plumas Rural Services is offering an in-person course to the community that will assist in learning how to recognize signs that a mental health problem could be developing in young people. The course will teach adults assisting youth how to respond appropriately to a crisis and is a $100 class being offered at no cost to current participants.

The Youth Mental Health First Aid course is being held Thursday, May 6 at CLF Church, located at 317 First St., Quincy from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Participants can register online here.

For more information on any of these offerings, contact Tammy Masters via email at [email protected] or by phone at 283-2735 ext. 882.