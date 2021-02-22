Plumas schedules 900 first doses of vaccine this week

By Debra Moore

[email protected]

The Plumas County Public Health Agency is scheduling 900 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week and 60 second doses.

The agency is working through its information portal to make the appointments. There are three clinics being held Wednesday, Feb. 24, — one in Chester at the Memorial Hall for those 65 and older, and two in Quincy — one for those 65 and older at the Mormon Church and another at the fairgrounds for those in sectors, such as teachers.

On Thursday and Friday, the attention shifts to Eastern Plumas, where those 65 and older will be vaccinated at the Graeagle Fire Hall.

Then on Friday, another sector vaccination clinic is scheduled for the fairgrounds in Quincy.

All of the vaccine being distributed this week is Moderna.

Director of Nursing Tina Venable said that she was anticipating this number of vaccines, but was unsure of the exact timing of their arrival due to storms that have caused delivery delays across the country.

When asked about what the public can expect next week, Venable said she is awaiting final confirmation Tuesday evening, but is anticipating being able to administer 400 more first doses next week.

Thus far, 1,855 individuals, or roughly 10 percent of the population, has been vaccinated.

If you haven’t signed up to be notified when it’s your turn to receive a vaccine, access the Public Health Agency’s portal here