Plumas school board celebrates five retirees

By Debra Moore

[email protected]

The school board celebrated five retirees during the Plumas County Office of Education meeting held the evening of June 16: Jennifer Bauer, (Chester); Frank Carey and Kim Retallack (Quincy); and Jennifer Condliffe and Edeltraud Marquette (Portola).

Diana Fischer, the principal of Chester Elementary School lauded Jennifer Bauer. “Jennifer has worked in Plumas Unified in a number of special education positions,” Fischer said, adding that Bauer “loves figuring what works with her students and getting them to realizing their potential.”

Bauer’s retirement includes lots of travel plans, with trips to Hawaii, Alaska and Europe in her future.

Kevin Bean, director of special education for the county office of education and Plumas Unified School District, said that Portola’s Jennifer Condliffe is one of the district’s longest-term employees. “She’s been an amazing asset,” he said. “She works with the kids who need the highest level of support.”

Bean noted that she would be missed by her fellow staff, as well as students and their families. However, he said she wouldn’t be missed by her community because she is the type of person who “always helps other people.”

Superintendent of Schools Terry Oestreich spoke next, heaping praise on Edeltraud Marquette who has been a teacher and an administrator at both C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School as well as Portola Junior Senior High School. She also served one term as vice principal at the former Feather River Middle School.

Marquette, who was attending the meeting virtually, thanked the school district for the opportunities it had given her over the past 25 years. She mentioned that being the vice principal of the middle school, then vice principal and athletic director of the high school “came at the time of the tragic loss of our youngest son” and helped her survive that wrenching time.

She said it was a “great honor to be principal” at C. Roy Carmichael Elementary and then to teach once again in a sixth-grade classroom. While she will miss her work, Marquette plans to enjoy her retirement by traveling and spending time with her five grandchildren.

Superintendent Oestreich then turned her attention to Frank Carey who began his school district career in June of 2003 as a custodian for Quincy Elementary School’s Pioneer and Alder campuses. He later became facility foreman.

“I would say that we found we could really count on Frank,” Oestreich said. “He is passionate about what he does, especially safety.” Oestreich touted his teaching of safety protocols to staff, as well as his overall knowledge, as assets to the district. Carey is leaving the district to work as an EMT for REMSA. “We wish Frank all the luck in the world,” Oestreich said.

Next up, Superintendent Oestreich acknowledged Human Resources Specialist Kim Retallack who began working with the district in February 1998 as an instructional aide, then as a technician — both classified positions. Then she became a certificated employee. She moved to the district office in 2011, working as an administrative assistant, at which time she became a confidential employee. Oestreich said Retallack had the distinction of being at one time or another a classified, certificated and confidential employee, an accomplishment that is exceedingly rare.

Oestreich described Retallack as an “incredibly fast learner,” “tech savvy,” having a “calm demeanor,” and being “incredibly loyal.”

In addition to the retirements, there were a number of resignations to report including two principals – Alan Reeder of the Quincy Elementary School Pioneer campus and Traci Cockerill, principal of both Greenville Elementary and Greenville Junior Senior High schools. Reeder has accepted a position with the South Lake Tahoe Unified School District and Cockerill has also accepted a position with another school district.