Plumas Sheriff’s Office assists Sierra County in shooting

The Plumas County Sheriff’s office is assisting its counterpart in Sierra County to assist with a shooting incident near the area of Poker Flat (east of the town of La Porte). The investigation is being conducted by the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.

From the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office: On July 3, 2020, at about 1600 hours (4 p.m.), the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office received information that two persons were shot in a remote area of northwestern Sierra County. While deputies were responding, we received information that both shooting victims were being transported out of the area by private vehicle. Both shooting victims made it to the Cal-Ida area, where they received initial medical treatment. Both victims were transported to the hospital by helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after learning the two victims were being transported out, the sheriff’s office received a call of a third shooting victim in the same general area. The caller stated they fled the area after the shooting, and are now lost. Deputies were able to make it to the third victim, who was found deceased. In addition to searching for the suspect, deputies are searching for the lost juvenile.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and search. The sheriff’s office has reached out to the neighboring law enforcement agencies for assistance.