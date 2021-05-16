Plumas-Sierra CattleWomen present scholarships

The Plumas-Sierra CattleWomen have been very busy planning events and honoring local students, recently conducting a board meeting and scholarship interviews.

Three scholars — all planning to study agriculture — were selected to receive a $1,500 scholarship: Kristin Roberti, Agriculture Business and Ranch Management; Lathan Ryan from Loyalton High School going into Welding; and Jamie Johnson from Quincy High School going into Agriculture.

Additionally, Brianne Roen and Kathryn Dolan in their second year, will receive a $1,000 scholarship each, for a total of $6,500 being paid out this year.

New scholarship chairman is Kathleen Goicoechea with co chairman Karen Rickman. New scholarship committee members coming in are Denise Geissinger and Chris Spencer.

The group’s next meeting is this Tuesday, May 18 at the Grange Hall in Vinton. A potluck lunch is at noon, followed by the 1 p.m. meeting.