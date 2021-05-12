Plumas Sierra Partners purchase Portola property

By Lauren Westmoreland

[email protected]

Now that the dust raised by a potential proposed mine has settled, the new owners of the Portola property in question have taken a moment to update the community on who they are and what the future of the land looks like at this time.

Hundreds of concerned citizens in Portola united to educate and raise awareness of the mining proposal, with many making donations of time, funds, in addition to signing and gathering signatures for a petition.

“If the community hadn’t come together the way that they did, then we would not have been able to accomplish this,” Linda Judge said. “It goes to show that if we stick together, we can accomplish big things!”

After months of concerted effort, Plumas Sierra Partners, LLC has purchased the land in question.

“Plumas Sierra Partners, LLC was established for the sole purpose of purchasing the 77413 Meadow Way property, the proposed site of the Hat Creek Construction Portola Aggregates mine,” Judge explained.

Judge had been a highly involved member of the StopPortolaMine grassroots organization since its inception, and spoke directly to Hat Creek Construction owner, Perry Thompson on behalf of the community during a panel discussion held March 10.

According to Judge, the Limited Liability Corporation, or LLC, has two members, Ray Stewart and Linda Judge herself.

“We are local residents who care about the future of the area, and the reason we purchased the property from Hat Creek Construction is to transition the land from mining to a use that is good for the community,” Judge said.

She went on to explain that Perry Thompson reached out to her via email soon after the League of Women Voters discussion panel in early March and asked her if she meant what she said in her closing statement, “I would welcome the opportunity to discuss alternative uses for Hat Creek’s 713-acre Portola property with Mr. Thompson.”

Following that initial call, Thompson and Judge discussed a potential sale of the property and were able to negotiate a deal acceptable to both Plumas Sierra Partners and Hat Creek.

“It was a business decision, and the relationship working with Mr. Thompson was extremely considerate, amicable, and professional,” Judge said.

Thompson readily agreed that the evolution of the project turned property sale was a creative, collaborative effort.

“We’re really pleased with the outcome,” Thompson said when asked about the change in plans.

“Sometimes projects make great sense and fill a perceived need, and sometimes, there is a project that meets with community opposition. We re-evaluated this project after we realized that it was putting the community into such a position of worry, and with community being one of our core values, this project didn’t align.”

Just prior to starting the costly CEQA and environmental reviews on the proposed project, Thompson and Judge were able to come together to find a creative solution that would work for everyone.

“It really goes to show what good can happen if people are willing to put their sword and shield away for a moment and just talk like humans when there are disagreements,” Thompson added. “We love Plumas County and the City of Portola, and we look forward to continuing to serve the area as projects arise in the future. So many terrific people in the community have been highly supportive of our company and our work over the years.”

As a condition of the sale, Mr. Thompson “cleaned-up” the property, Judge explained.

Hat Creek removed three semi-trailers containing tools, numerous empty 50-gallon drums, one or more 50-gallon drum containing oil, miscellaneous petrochemicals, and other materials best categorized as “junk.”

The removal performed by Hat Creek Construction also included three non-functional vehicles and a small trailer, several pieces of large equipment including a large water tank, a truck scale and scale house, numerous old tires and rims and miscellaneous equipment in various states of disrepair, as well as miscellaneous metal, tubing, and other debris, left by the previous owner, Jeff Carmichael.

Following the sale, Plumas Sierra Partners reached out to community members, Plumas County, the City of Portola, and the Feather River Land Trust (FRLT) to start the process of determining a use for the property that will benefit the community.

“All of these groups are interested in working with us to transition the land to a “non-mine” use,” she said.

Judge added that Warren Simison of StopPortolaMine is fielding input from the community at this time, so people should reach out to him with their ideas via email at [email protected]