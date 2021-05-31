News 

Plumas Sierra Rural Electric offers webinar on June 2

Lauren

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative is hosting an educational webinar next week on Wednesday, June 2 at 12 p.m. All members of the community are invited to join the webinar, which is titled Advantages of Electric Vehicles: Benefits, Incentives & More! with @cleanvehiclerebateproject and learn to take advantage of all the benefits of electric vehicles.

Those interested can register at https://go.energycenter.org/WBN20210526Make-Life-Simpler-with-EVs_LPRegistration.html?utm_source=partner&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=advantagesofevs.

