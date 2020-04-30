Plumas teachers and school employees will be honored May 3-16

By Roni Java

Special to Feather Publishing Co., Inc.

Families, students and community members are encouraged to join the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) to express their appreciation May 3 through 16 for our hardworking local teachers and classified school employees.

Thanks to a special resolution passed by a 4-0 vote on April 28, the governing board of trustees adopted May 3-9 as “Teacher Appreciation Week” and May 10-16 as “Classified School Employee Week” throughout the county.

Resolution 1576 was approved during a virtual meeting of the board of education during the statewide stay-home safety directive to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

School Board President Leslie Edlund and Trustees Traci Holt, Dave Keller and Dwight Pierson cast their votes by remote videoconference.

The district’s resolution expressed gratitude and highlighted PUSD’s dedicated teachers and classified employees.

“Be it resolved that the Plumas Unified School District and the Board of Education hereby declare our appreciation to our classified and certificated staff,” the resolution read. “We honor their outstanding efforts, hard work and dedication to our students, families and communities during such uncertain times. We encourage all citizens to participate in observances that express their gratitude.”

The Education Code establishes these annual observances that are approved by individual school districts.

Editor’s note: Plumas News welcomes community photos of teacher and staff appreciation efforts this month. Please send your news to us at dmoore@plumasnews.com.