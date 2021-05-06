Plumas to pivot on vaccine approach

By Debra Moore

Just as the nation is pivoting in its approach to vaccinations, so is Plumas County. Nationally and locally, public health officials are transitioning from large-scale clinics to offering the vaccine in more easily accessible settings.

In some jurisdictions, that means dispersing the vaccines through not only pharmacies and doctors’ offices, but at businesses and even going door-to-door. Locally, healthcare providers will be playing a larger role, and it’s hoped that Public Health will begin targeting individual entities.

Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Satterfield addressed the issue this week. “We have reached a plateau and now we have this wonderful opportunity,” he said. He and other public health staff have talked with leadership from the hospital districts and their clinics about their daily interactions with patients.

“What we really need is for any person who comes into a clinic, to have a provider ask, ‘Did you get your shot?’” Satterfield said. This would apply to an individual coming into the provider for their own care, or if they were bringing someone else in for an appointment.

He said there has been a reluctance to open a vial of vaccine unless it’s assured that every dose could be used, so those offers haven’t been made in the past. “But we have enough vaccine now,” Satterfield said. Not only here, but across the country. “We have more vaccine than we need; it’s time to transition from Plan A to Plan B,” he added.

Public Health has also discussed the possibility of taking the vaccine to businesses such as Sierra Pacific Industries and other employers. Satterfield said that during an early meeting with SPI he had said, “We need to get a clinic out here,” but at the time it was a little premature. Now there is vaccine available to do just that.

This Monday, Public Health will be administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Feather River College. It’s the best option for the students who will be leaving campus by the end of the month, thus leaving them without enough time to receive a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer.

Satterfield said some students might be reluctant to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to its link to blood clots. “I will be there to talk to anyone who has questions,” he said.

He understands the concerns, but he did some rough math. While the vaccine has been linked to cases that have been likened to one in a million — using the numbers in Plumas County — six out of 19,000 people have died. “It’s way more dangerous to get COVID than the J&J vaccine,” he said.

Vaccination link to yellow tier

Plumas County would be in the yellow tier now, instead of the more restrictive orange, if the county’s vaccination rate were slightly higher. According to state data, 40.36 percent of the county’s population has received at least one dose compared to 47.4 percent for the state. Plumas would need to be within 5 percent of the state’s percentage to move to the yellow tier.

According to their own records, county public health officials believe their vaccination rate is higher and has challenged the state’s decision, though Satterfield isn’t optimistic that the challenge will be successful.

“Here’s why it matters,” he said. “It’s important for athletics to move forward.” As long as Plumas remains in the orange tier, then neither high school basketball nor volleyball can be played indoors. The other changes are highlighted in the charts below.

Satterfield and other officials have been working with the school district, but time is running out. The last day of school is June 11.

When he presented that information to the Board of Supervisors on May 4, Sheriff Todd Johns suggested that he would write a letter to the state, as did Board Chairman Jeff Engel. Both would argue that the county should be in the yellow tier.

But it will be a moot point soon. Unless case rates dramatically change in California, the tier system is scheduled to end June 15.