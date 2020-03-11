Pops concert takes the stage at Serpilio Hall this Saturday

The center of the arts world will land firmly in Plumas County this Saturday, March 14, at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds. That is the night the Northern Nevada String Serenade will take the stage in Serpilio Hall at 7 p.m.

Hyperbole aside, Plumas County is no stranger to orchestral music, having hosted both the Reno Pops Orchestra and the Reno Philharmonic Symphony over the years. Concert fans will all tell you the music sounds just a little bit sweeter when it is performed in the High Sierra, and so the anticipation for this first of four concerts is high.

The nonprofit PSCF Foundation has partnered with the Musical Director and Conductor of the Reno Pops Orchestra and the Ruby Mountain Symphony, Jane Brown, to bring these special performances to our county.

The first of these presentations is titled a String Serenade performed by the Northern Nevada String Serenade, made up of 22 musicians from several well-known groups besides the Reno Pops, including the Reno Philharmonic Youth Symphony.

Vivaldi’s Autumn from the Four Seasons, will feature a violin solo by David Haskins, both a member of the Reno Philharmonic and its Youth Ensemble manager.

The evening’s program brings Tchaikovsky’s Serenade For Strings to life in Serpilio Hall. Composed in 1880, Tchaikovsky sent it to be published with the note: “… I love this Serenade terribly, and fervently hope that it might soon see the light of day.” And so it has for 140 years.

Another soloist for the evening is Riley Gillis on piano. His performance will be part of La Cumparsita, called the “World’s Most Famous Tango.” If you don’t know it by name, you will absolutely know it when you hear it. Cartoons, movies, theaters; this is the go-to piece when you want to portray anything that is Latin and exotic.

Season tickets are $70 and are still on sale at Plumas Bank and the Fair Office. They will also be sold at the box office the night of the first concert. Season tickets include all four performances.

Patron tickets are available that not only include the four performances, but also offer preferred seating and a meet and greet reception after each concert. They cost $150.

Tickets can also be purchase for individual performances and cost $20 for adults, $10 for students 18 and under, including FRC students with student ID.

The April performance will take place Saturday, April 11, and feature the Northstar Chamber Players titled a Woodwind Fantasy.

Saturday, May 9, brings the Sierra Brass Quintet to Plumas County and finally, Saturday, June 13, is the date the entire Reno Pops Orchestra performs Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” among other pieces.