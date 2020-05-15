Friday, May 15, 2020
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Portola Reporter
Indian Valley Record
Feather River Bulletin
Chester Progressive

This portion of Lee Road in Quincy will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 16. Map courtesy of the Plumas County Road Department

News 

Portion of Lee Road in Quincy to be closed Saturday

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

A portion of Lee Road located between Bell Lane and Rogers Avenue will be closed Saturday, May 16, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for the staging of equipment by PG&E to replace a utility pole. This section of Lee Road will be closed to the general public, with Sierra Pacific Industries still able to access its facility. Flagmen will be staged at either end of the closure to redirect traffic. The Plumas County road department asks the public to  plan accordingly.

More News