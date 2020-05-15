Portion of Lee Road in Quincy to be closed Saturday

A portion of Lee Road located between Bell Lane and Rogers Avenue will be closed Saturday, May 16, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for the staging of equipment by PG&E to replace a utility pole. This section of Lee Road will be closed to the general public, with Sierra Pacific Industries still able to access its facility. Flagmen will be staged at either end of the closure to redirect traffic. The Plumas County road department asks the public to plan accordingly.