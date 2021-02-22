Portola Blood Drive – help the community this Friday

The Eastern Plumas Health Care Auxiliary is hosting a blood drive with Vitalent this Friday, Feb. 26, from noon to 6 p.m., at the Catholic Community Hall, 100 South Pine St. in Portola. Only healthy donors should present to donate blood. As a bonus, with your blood donation, you will receive a COVID-19 antibody test. This test is used to determine if someone had a past infection.

With a blood donation, you can help people of all ages, from organ transplant patients and burn victims, to cancer patients, and those affected with blood disorders. Did you know cancer patients use more blood than those fighting any other disease—nearly a fourth of the country’s blood supply? More than 39 percent of men and women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, many of whom will need blood.

Remember, blood can only come from generous donors like you—this precious fluid cannot be manufactured, and there is no substitute. Make February a month for kindness and compassion, perhaps donating blood alongside a good friend, partner or family member.

If you want to schedule an appointment for the Portola blood drive, visit www.BloodHero.com. Appointments are strongly recommended. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information or assistance with making an appointment, please call Pandora Valle at 530-832-0347.