Portola, Chester football teams both bested by Honkers

By Mari Erin Roth

Sportswriter [email protected]

Lakeview Honkers fly over Portola Tigers, 22-13

PHS football staff had to do a little fast footwork to secure a game for the Tigers after the Modoc Braves had to cancel their participation in Friday’s game due to a positive Covid test related to the athletic team. Tiger head coach Steve Heskett confirmed they were able to reach out to Oregon’s Lakeview Honkers to fill the Friday night date for Sept. 17.

The Tigers were first to score on their home field when Portola’s Korey James caught a 50-yard pass from Tiger quarterback Tanner Carr with one minute left in the first quarter. PHS kicker Francisco Lopez put a perfect shot through the goal posts for the extra point and a 7-0 lead for the home team Tigers. The fans vocally approved.

Lakeview got backed into a corner with 8 minutes left in the second quarter and decided to go for a field goal from the 15-yard line. A penalty came on the play and Lakeview was pushed back to the 25-yard line. The kick was good, putting the Honkers on the scoreboard, but still trailing the Tigers 7-3, and that remained the score at halftime.

The Honkers took a long run just a minute into the quater that put the visitors on the PHS 11-yard line. A completed 11-yard pass pulled Lakeview into the lead for the first time in the game, 9-7. The extra point was a no-go. A minute later the Honkers intercepted a Tiger pass to give them possession on the PHS 15-yard line. With 9 minutes left, the Honkers scored with a 9-yard rushing touchdown. The extra point kick was good and brought the Lakeview lead to 16-7. Tiger Michael Steward made a 4-yard dash into the end zone to put the Tigers back in the game, but still trailing, 16-13.

The Portola fans went nuts when Jackson Powell recovered a Lakeview fumble on the Honker 28-yard line with 4 minutes left in the quarter. A moment later the Honkers returned the favor recovering a Tiger fumble on their own 23-yard line. In the 4th quarter Lakeview punted to Portola with 8 minutes remaining in the game and the Tigers let the ball come to rest on their own 3-yard line. A few plays later Lakeview successfully made a 22-yard run into the end zone for what turned out to be the final score, 22-13.

Tulelake Honkers hold steady through Chester Volcano smoke

Chester High School football took the field for the first time this season traveling near the Oregon border to Tulelake where the Honkers used their home field advantage to win 32-8. “Tulelake has improved thoughout their first few games and came out and beat us,” said TJ Ragan, Chester’s returning head football coach. “I did not do a good job having our team prepared for our first game. We now know exactly where we are at and how we need to improve.”

The Honkers will face a rematch when the tables are flipped and the Volcanoes host in Chester Friday, Oct. 22. “They (the Chester Volcanoes) have worked hard at becoming a team,” said Ragan. Both teams and their surrounding areas have been greatly impacted by the past two months of extreme weather. “We are mindful of all the people and communities that have been affected by the fires, they will be in our thoughts and prayers during this football season.”

Next up for the Volcanoes will be a home game for Friday, Sept. 24, as the Burney Raiders come to town. The Vols host again Friday, Oct. 1, for the Loyalton Grizzlies starting at 6 p.m. in Chester. Friday games away follow in Redding Oct. 8 and in Westwood Oct. 15. Then comes the rematch with Tulelake for the final home Volcano game, followed by the last event of the season in Burney Friday, Oct. 29. Stay tuned here for all the Volcano details.

Plumas County high school football scores and schedule

9/3

Portola Tigers 27, Foresthill Wildfires 20

Quincy Trojans 34, Golden Sierra Grizzlies 22

9/10

Hamilton Braves 20, Portola Tigers 14

Los Molinos Bulldogs 36, Quincy Trojans 12

9/17

Tulelake Honkers 32, Chester Volcanoes 8

Lakeview Honkers 32, Portola Tigers 15

9/24

6 p.m. Home game: Chester Volcanoes vs. Burney Raiders at Chester High School

7:30 p.m. Portola Tigers at Etna with the Lions

7 p.m. Quincy Trojans at Fall River Bulldogs

10/1

7:30 p.m. Home game: Quincy Trojans vs. Weed Panthers at Feather River College Stadium

7:30 p.m. Home game: Portola Tigers vs. Los Molinos Bulldogs at Portola High School

10/2

1 p.m. Chester Volcanoes at Loyalton with the Grizzlies

10/8

7 p.m. Chester Volcanoes at Redding Christian with the Lions

7:30 p.m. Home Rivalry game: Portola Tigers vs. Quincy Trojans at Portola High School

10/15

7 p.m. Portola Tigers at Maxwell with the Panthers

7 p.m. Quincy Trojans at Etna with the Lions

6 p.m. Chester Volcanoes at Westwood with the Lumberjacks

10/22

6 p.m. Home game: Chester Volcanoes vs. Tulelake Honkers at Chester High School

7:30 p.m. Home game: Portola Tigers vs. Fall River Bulldogs at Portola High School

7 p.m. Quincy Trojans at Los Molinos with the Bulldogs

10/29

6 p.m. Chester Volcanoes at Burney with the Raiders

5:30 p.m. Home game: Portola Tigers vs. Weed Panthers at Portola High School

7:30 p.m. Home Game: Quincy Trojans vs. Biggs Wolverines at Feather River College Stadium

11/5

7:30 p.m. Portola Tigers at Biggs with the Wolverines

7 p.m. Home game: Quincy Trojans vs. Maxwell Panthers at Feather River College Stadium