Portola City Council meets tonight

The Portola City Council meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, in council chamber at City Hall. It is accessible to the public via live streaming at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3583067836

or by phone at: 1-669-900-6833; Meeting ID: 358 306 7836

Any person who wants to address the City Council on any item not on the agenda may do so during public comment. Public comment will also be accepted via email or chat on any item on the agenda at any time beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at the close of public comment on the item. Please direct your comments to Deputy City Clerk Tara Kindall, [email protected] or access the chat function on the Zoom meeting platform during the live stream. Members of the public may submit their comments in writing to be included in the public record.

On this week’s agenda, the city council will address COVID-19 response, road maintenance funds and an abandoned vehicle abatement ordinance.