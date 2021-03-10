Portola High School students return to in-person learning

By Lauren Westmoreland

Portola Junior/Senior High School (PJSHS) is officially back in person, with students being welcomed back to the campus on Monday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 2.

“We’re thrilled to welcome students back on campus — it’s been a long haul,” said Portola High School Principal Sara Sheridan. “We are so happy to see our students faces and be able to interact with them in person every day, and we’re focusing on getting everyone back in the swing of things.”

Students were met by a wide array of smiling members of the Portola Purple Pride Booster Club, who were there to welcome students back to school with each student receiving two tiger masks and seniors receiving a special T-shirt.

“We look forward to the sports seasons starting back up and getting the students involved again in everything from football to our many club offerings as the year goes on,” Sheridan said with a smile.