Students learn to use a bow and arrow during archery lessons at Portola Junior-Senior High School. Photo submitted
Portola High students take aim during archery lessons

Portola Jr.-Sr. High students enjoyed archery lessons this spring provided by instructors Dave Valle and Steve Dutton.

The archery program is part of the National Archery in the Schools Program that provides archery fundamentals to students throughout the nation.

The instructors and students extend thanks to the following groups and individuals for providing funding to purchase the equipment: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Feather River Archery Club, Sierra Valley Gun Club, Plumas County Fish & Game Commission, and local resident Tom Rose.

How well did we do? Students look at where their arrows landed during archery lessons this spring. Photo submitted

