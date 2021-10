After a successful first skateboarding clinic held in September, the second clinic has been announced for Saturday, October 9 at the Portola skate park from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. All are invited to come to the free event and learn the basics at any age. The group will focus on learning rolling, turning, kick turns, and the “all mighty ollie.” Skaters must provide their own skateboards, and those under age 18 must wear a helmet to participate.