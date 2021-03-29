News 

Positive cases reported at Plumas high schools

Editor

Plumas Unified School District announced today, March 29, that it received notification from Plumas County Public Health that there are positive coronavirus cases at two of its high schools.

Portola Junior-Senior High School has three positive cases, while Greenville Junior-Senior High School has one.

It was reported that the cases at the two schools are not related to one another.

Contact tracing is underway and those who may have come into contact with the positive cases will be notified.

While the cases are not considered related, Portola and Greenville football teams played each other March 26.

 

 

