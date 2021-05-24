News 

Prescribed burn planned on the Lassen

Editor

The Lassen National Forest Almanor Ranger District will be conducting 200 acres of prescribed fire starting within a few weeks. The prescribed fire will occur around the Domingo Springs Campground, Feather River homesites and Willow Creek homesites areas. These prescribed burns will be part of a larger 1,800-acre project stretching from Domingo Springs through the east side of Warner Valley and surrounding Fleischman Lake. This ongoing Warner Defensible Fuel Profile Zone project provides and promotes a healthy fire-resistant fuel break while reintroducing fire back into its natural ecosystem. The DFPZ is another phrase for a fuel break.

The duration of these imminent prescribed burns should be no more than a few days during this spring-summer season as weather permits. Smoke impacts should be minimal to the surrounding communities and should last only a few days. The LNF is placing message boards with information throughout high visibility areas in town and the populated areas near the prescribed burns.

“Prescribed burning provides many benefits and is essential to maintaining healthy forest ecosystems,” said Deb Bumpus, Forest Supervisor, LNF. “It provides habitat diversity, recycles plant nutrients into the soil, and encourages new growth for a variety of plants used by wildlife and livestock.”

LNF thanks the public for its support as its is reducing wildfire threats to communities and establishing a healthy fire-resistant ecosystem. It is excited about consulting the community and keeping it informed.

