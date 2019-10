The Plumas National Forest announced that firefighters are able to take advantage of a “burn window” and have started the Big Hill prescribed burn today. The burn is located near Lee Summit, south of Hwy 79/89. Smoke from the underburn will generally travel northeast during the day but will settle into nearby valleys at night. In addition to Hwy 70/89, smoke is visible from Sloat, Cromberg, Spring Garden, and Greenhorn Ranch.