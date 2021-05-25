Pride month at FRLT’s Olsen Barn Meadow in Chester
The Plumas County Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) is celebrating Pride month with a free bird walk on Saturday, June 12 at Feather River Land Trust’s Olsen Barn Meadow in Chester. Attendees will meet up at the Safeway in Quincy at 8:30 a.m. to carpool to the destination, and begin the bird walk at 10 a.m.
Organizers ask that attendees please wear appropriate clothing and footwear, and to bring your own snacks, water, and sunscreen. Plan to pack out any waste that is packed in, and for those that need them, there will a limited number of binoculars provided.
The event is sponsored by the Plumas Audubon Society, Point Blue Conservation Science, Feather River Land Trust, and the Plumas County Gay-Straight Alliance. To register, visit the event page on Facebook here.