News 

Pride month at FRLT’s Olsen Barn Meadow in Chester

Lauren

The Plumas County Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) is celebrating Pride month with a free bird walk on Saturday, June 12 at Feather River Land Trust’s Olsen Barn Meadow in Chester. Attendees will meet up at the Safeway in Quincy at 8:30 a.m. to carpool to the destination, and begin the bird walk at 10 a.m.

Organizers ask that attendees please wear appropriate clothing and footwear, and to bring your own snacks, water, and sunscreen. Plan to pack out any waste that is packed in, and for those that need them, there will a limited number of binoculars provided.

The event is sponsored by the Plumas Audubon Society, Point Blue Conservation Science, Feather River Land Trust, and the Plumas County Gay-Straight Alliance. To register, visit the event page on Facebook here.

Related Posts

Enjoy the Plumas National Forest this Memorial Day but stay safe

Editor

The Plumas National Forest reminds residents that Memorial Day is a time to acknowledge the service and sacrifice made by…

Care Flight honors local emergency service responders

Editor

Care Flight honored several local emergency responders during a barbecue at Gansner Park on May 16. “This was the first…

May 24: Plumas announces 3 new cases; one associated with Greenville campus

Editor

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 24, that there are 3 new cases to report. The health agency…

Build a legacy at White Hawk Sulphur Springs Ranch

Lauren

Summerfest at White Sulphur Springs Ranch (WSSR) had to be canceled again this year due to the pandemic. That’s two…

PDH considers selling property to county for affordable housing

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] A piece of property near Plumas District Hospital, also being considered as a location for a…

Prescribed burn planned on the Lassen

Editor

The Lassen National Forest Almanor Ranger District will be conducting 200 acres of prescribed fire starting within a few weeks….