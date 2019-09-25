Principal’s Awards at CRC

Click one of the flags below to view the full newspaper.
School is back in session and C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School once again recognizes exemplary staff members for their hard work. Kitchen Manager Melody Ramsey receives the September Principal’s Award, with Principal Melissa Leal saying, “We are so grateful for Melody and her leadership, positive attitude, and kindness. Melody and her team feed our students breakfast, lunch and supper (in the after-school program). Melody works hard and does her job with a smile and a great sense of humor. Thank you for all you do, Melody!” Photos submitted by Melissa Leal