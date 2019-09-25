Wednesday, September 25, 2019
School is back in session and C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School once again recognizes exemplary staff members for their hard work. Kitchen Manager Melody Ramsey receives the September Principal’s Award, with Principal Melissa Leal saying, “We are so grateful for Melody and her leadership, positive attitude, and kindness. Melody and her team feed our students breakfast, lunch and supper (in the after-school program). Melody works hard and does her job with a smile and a great sense of humor. Thank you for all you do, Melody!” Photos submitted by Melissa Leal

Principal’s Awards at CRC

Paraprofessional Alicia Hodge receives the Principal’s Award in September at CRC. Hodge is a busy lady. She supervises students, helps with physical education and supports Mrs. Johnson’s first-grade class. “She’s a hard working team player who hustles around CRC with a smile on her face. Thank you, Alicia, for all you do for our school,” said Principal Melissa Leal.

