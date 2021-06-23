News 

Procession for officer who died of COVID scheduled for June 24

Editor

The Susanville Police Department has announced details regarding a procession and memorial service scheduled for Thursday, June 24, to honor officer Ryan Barham who died of COVID-19 on June 9.

According to a statement from the SPD, “The Susanville Police Department would love to see our community line the streets for the procession of the officer Ryan Barham. What a heartfelt way for our community to show its support of our fallen officer.

“The procession begins at 8:15 a.m. at the Lassen County Fairgrounds, travels west on Main Street and then southbound on S. Weatherlow/Richmond Road to the Assembly of God Church.

“Due to limited seating, the Susanville Police Department invites the public to honor officer Barham by virtually attending his memorial at Facebook.com/susanvilleassembly.”

