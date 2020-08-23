Sunday, August 23, 2020
PSREC customers prepare for system wide half-hour outage

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Plumas Sierra Rural Electric announced that a systemwide a half-hour outage will take place sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. today, Aug. 23, to repair damage caused by the Claremont Fire. Customers are asked to conserve as much as possible.

