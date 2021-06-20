PSREC holds 2021 photo contest

PSREC distributes more than 7,000 copies of Ruralite each month to members in Plumas, Sierra, Lassen and Washoe counties! Wouldn’t you like to see your photo on the cover?

Here’s the scoop:

Up to six amazing photos will be chosen by an unbiased team of judges at Ruralite magazine.

Winning photos will be featured on one cover of the PSREC Ruralite magazine following the Annual Member Meeting in September 2021, where winners will be announced. Winners will receive a $100 credit on their bill.

By entering the contest, you agree to give PSREC rights to publish your photo on the Ruralite cover and to use it in various communication tools including print and web with photo credit.

Gotta play (by the rules) to win!

Photographers must be members of, or own a business that receives service from, PSREC or its telecommunications subsidiary.

Photos must be within PSREC service area, and may include people, places or things; photos from all seasons will be considered. Only vertical format photos will be considered. Only digital JPEG photos will be accepted, and can be emailed or submitted on a CD.

Photos must be at least 300 dpi at 9 inches wide by 11 inches tall. Emails larger than 10 megabytes will not be accepted.

Each photo submission must include photographer’s name,

address, member number, email address, phone number, location of photo and a short description of the photo.

Maximum three photos submitted per contestant. Photos will be accepted until July 30, 2021. Submissions should be sent to [email protected], or mailed to PSREC (address below) along with supporting information.

Please put the words “2021 Cover Photo Contest” in the subject line.

Contact Emily Compton at 832-6032 or [email protected] with questions.

Helpful Hints:

Use the highest resolution setting on your digital camera.

Photograph beautiful places and wildlife. Successful photos will have dramatic colors or scenery.

Submit photos that suggest a season or holiday.

Show us the best hidden spots in our area.

Avoid photos of pets.

Pay attention to lighting. Just after sunrise and just before sunset are beautiful times to photograph.

For more information or to enter, visit https://www.psrec.coop/my-co-op/https-www-psrec-coop-wp-content-uploads-2021-photo-contest-app-1-pdf/.