Public Health administers 800 doses as planned Saturday

More News
By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (SBTS) is happy to be bringing back…
The Graeagle Fire Protection District responded to a 911 report of a structure fire inside…
Feather River College reported today, March 19, that one of its employees has tested positive…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that 550 individuals have signed up for 800…
Those attending football games at Feather River College will notice a new sign has been…
A section of the Wyandotte Campground in the Plumas National Forest is temporarily closed to…
By Michael Condon Special to Plumas News As the days get longer and warmer it’s…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, March 18, that there are 8…
Knox Wyatt Hollister (Quincy High School class of 2016) graduated from the University of California,…
Plumas District Hospital announced today March 18 that it will be signing up patients with…
By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] Some downtown Quincy businessowners might have a reason to stay open…
No doubt, anyone who has ventured to Plumas District Hospital during the last four decades…
Want to know more about Plumas Conservation, Restoration, & Education in Watersheds (P-CREW)? There are…
By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] The C. Roy Carmichael (CRC) Elementary School Parent Teacher Association (PTA)…
The way it was supposed to work: Plumas County residents register on the state’s MyTurn…
Feather River College is hosting events that are open to the public and hosted via…
By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] Plumas County is now a primary natural disaster area due to…
Susanville’s Lassen Lodge No. 149 offers two Peter Lassen Scholarships worth a total of $2,000…
Joel Schmidt of Chester, has been named to the Dean’s List at Simpson University for…
By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District (NSAQMD) has published air…
By Mari Erin Roth [email protected] It was a very chilly 37 degrees as athletes from…