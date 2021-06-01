Plumas Public Health offers June vaccine clinics

There are multiple opportunities for Plumas County residents to be vaccinated this month, with Public Health specifying dates for Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. Additionally, Lassen Drug in Chester, and Quincy Pharmacy and Rite Aid in Quincy, are offering the vaccine. (See details below)

Upcoming Public Health vaccination clinics in June

Wednesday, June 2, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Public Health Clinic in Quincy (Johnson & Johnson)

Thursday, June 3, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Public Health Clinic (First and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine)

Monday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m at the Public Health Clinic (Second dose of Moderna)

Thursday, June 10, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Public Health Clinic in Quincy (First and second dose of Pfizer)

Monday, June 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Public Health Clinic in Quincy (second dose of Pfizer)

Thursday, June 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Public Health Clinic in Quincy (second dose of Pfizer)

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County, including all upcoming vaccination clinics, can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.

Other vaccination options

Local pharmacies are also administering the vaccine. Both Quincy Pharmacy and Rite Aid in Quincy have appointments available, as does Lassen Drug Co. in Chester. The drug stores in Greenville and Portola are not administering vaccine at this time.

Appointments can be made at Quincy Pharmacy by going to its website www.quincypharmacy.com . If you need to make an appointment outside of the listed appointment times, call the pharmacy (283-4545) and staff will do their best to accommodate you.

Appointments for Lassen Drug can be made through the state’s MyTurn website.