Public Health Director Woodruff announces resignation

Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff announced that he submitted his resignation to the Plumas County Board of Supervisors today, Jan. 22.

During a telephone conversation this afternoon, Woodruff said it was a difficult decision, but he has accepted a position with a national healthcare organization.

He said he only felt comfortable stepping away because he has “nothing but incredible faith in our agency.”

Woodruff won’t begin his new job until April 2 so there will be ample time to transfer to new leadership.

“There are so many personal reasons for me to make this move, but still it was an excruciating decision,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff has served as the public health director since he first became acting director in July of 2017 and then director in June of 2018, but he came to the forefront during the coronavirus pandemic when his agency was charged with leading the fight against the virus locally. He has been a weekly fixture at the Board of Supervisors meetings, presenting critical information to the board.

After he alerted the Board of Supervisors, Woodruff notified his staff and other county officials.

Woodruff said he would spend the next 10 weeks solidifying the county’s response to the pandemic and working through the transition to a new director.