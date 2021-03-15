Public Health receives 1,200 Moderna doses this week

The Plumas County Public Health Agency is receiving 1,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week — with 600 designated to be first doses and 600 to be administered as second doses.

Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff said that his agency will be working with the local health care districts to prioritize those 18 to 64 with underlying health issues. (The state guideline is 16 to 64, but the Pfizer vaccine is required for those under 18.)

Woodruff said that the healthcare districts will be scheduling those appointments based on their patient base, and encouraged residents who don’t have a regular healthcare provider to register on the state’s MyTurn portal.

As of this morning, March 15, about 28 percent of Plumas County residents have received at least their first dose of a vaccine, and roughly 75 percent of those over 75 have been vaccinated.

“We will continue to follow the state guidance,” Woodruff said of those prioritized to receive a vaccine, and as of today that priority has shifted to those with underlying issues accounting for roughly 4.4 million Californians.

According to the state, anyone who is between the ages of 16 and 64 with the following conditions may be vaccinated:

Cancer , current with weakened immune system

, current with weakened immune system Chronic kidney disease , stage 4 or above

, stage 4 or above Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent

oxygen dependent Down syndrome

Solid organ transplant, leading to a weakened immune system

leading to a weakened immune system Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart conditions , such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)

, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension) Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m 2 )

(Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m ) Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5

In addition to the above, the state has added those living in congregate settings such as prisons, homeless shelters and behavioral health settings to the list of those eligible to receive a vaccine, as well as those working in public transit, utilities, janitorial, social workers, librarians, and massage therapists.

However, just because someone is eligible, it does not mean a vaccine will be immediately accessible. There is still a shortage of vaccine nationwide. The federal government predicts that by May 31, any adult who wants a vaccine, would be able to get one.

In addition, California is still prioritizing people from earlier groups who need their second dose.

Previously eligible groups include:

Healthcare workers

Long-term care residents

Individuals 65 and older

Sector populations: Agriculture and food Education and childcare Emergency services



As for those who are signed up on the state’s MyTurn website, Public Health has not yet posted clinic information to the website. The state won’t contact Plumas County residents to make appointments via MyTurn until, such information is provided.