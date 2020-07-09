Public Health releases statement regarding EPHC’s two new cases

The total positive COVID-19 cases in Plumas County reached 15 when Plumas County Public Health was notified by Eastern Plumas Health Care (EPHC) of two employees who tested positive, one resides in the eastern region and the other resides in the southern region of Plumas County. One of the positive cases is a close contact of the 12th positive case. Both employees work in the Portola Skilled Nursing facility.

EPHC had taken strict precautions for its skilled nursing facilities regarding COVID-19, and since the positive cases were identified extra precautions have been implemented. An investigation is underway to determine if any other individuals may have been exposed and they will be contacted.

In the last 14 days Plumas County has had eight positive COVID-19 cases including these most recent cases. It is difficult to determine with certainty how or where a person was exposed to the COVID-19 virus. Even with the increased cases, Public Health said, there is not enough evidence to suggest community transmission of COVID-19 in Plumas County. However, that can change at any time; therefore, everyone is strongly encouraged to follow the executive order by staying home and avoiding travel when possible, practicing physical distancing, wearing a face covering while in public, and continuing to use universal precautions; including washing hands and covering mouths with an elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Exposure to COVID-19 can be minimized if all precautions are practiced by all residents.

If you have any questions please contact the Plumas County COVID-19 informational phone line 530-283-6400 or send an e-mail to [email protected] or visit our website at www.plumascounty.us