Friday, March 19, 2021
Public Health will allow some walk-ins at Saturday clinic

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that 550 individuals have signed up for 800 available doses of the Moderna vaccine available at tomorrow’s clinic.
“We believe we will have approximately “200 doses of vaccine available to those who are 18 years or older who would like to be vaccinated,” spokesperson Lori Beatley said. It will be first-come, first-served, with those who have appointments receiving the vaccine first, and then those in line being given the “open appointment.”
All of the morning appointments have been filled; therefore, it is not recommended that people arrive at the fairgrounds before 11 a.m. The last scheduled times are at 1:30.
Those who choose to wait for an “open appointment” will be waiting outside, so Public Health reminds individuals  to be prepared for a possible long wait in unknown weather conditions. There is no guarantee if someone waits, they will receive a vaccine.

