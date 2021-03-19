Public Health will allow some walk-ins at Saturday clinic

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that 550 individuals have signed up for 800 available doses of the Moderna vaccine available at tomorrow’s clinic.

“We believe we will have approximately “200 doses of vaccine available to those who are 18 years or older who would like to be vaccinated,” spokesperson Lori Beatley said. It will be first-come, first-served, with those who have appointments receiving the vaccine first, and then those in line being given the “open appointment.”