Plumas County Public Health is wrapping up today’s vaccine clinic at the fairgrounds in Quincy. At 12:45 p.m. there were only a couple of doses left to give.

Public Health was able to distribute 300 vaccines to those with appointments and walk-ins. Unfortunately the state’s MyTurn computer-based system crashed just after the noon hour, forcing staff and volunteers to revert to a paper-based system, but vaccines were still able to be distributed.