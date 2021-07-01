Public Hearing, 4-H Goat project

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Special Use Permit – 4-H Goat project

Sarah Holcomb, applicant and property owner, 94 Redberg Avenue, Quincy; APN 116-073-007-000; T24N/R10E/Sec.18, MDM.

This project is a special use permit to permit the keeping of Nigerian dwarf goats within a small shelter and fence in a fenced residential property in East Quincy. The goats would be kept for a limited time period due to the nature of the 4-H program.

This project is exempt under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines 15061(b)(3).

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Rebecca Herrin, Assistant Planning Director, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6213 or email at [email protected]

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 9597l.

