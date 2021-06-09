Public Hearing, GCSD budget hearing

GREENHORN COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT

PUBLIC HEARING 2021-2022 BUDGET

Greenhorn Community Services District will hold a public hearing to receive public input and consider adoption of the final budget for fiscal year 2021/2022. The hearing will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in the Greenhorn Volunteer Fire Department building, located at 2049 Red Bluff Circle, Greenhorn, California.

All interested persons are invited to be present and heard at said meeting. Information relating to the above matter is on file in the office of Sprague Bookkeeping & Consulting, 231 W. Main St., Suite 208, Quincy, CA 95971.

Posted June 9, 2021, on Plumasnews.com