Public hearing: Site development permit

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Site Development Permit – Public Utility Facility

Hunt & Sons, Inc., property owner

This project is a Site Development Permit for the installation of a public utility facility for the storage of propane for off-site sales on the property located at 477 N. Mill Creek Road, Quincy, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 117-350-048-000; T24N/R10E/Section 18, MDM. The Site Development Permit is required under Plumas County Code 9-2.2602(a).

This project is exempt under CEQA Guidelines [Section 15061(b)(3)] as Plumas County Codes reflected in Site Development Permit conditions, as well as permitting requirements of state and local agencies, serve to address any possible impacts.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Tim Evans, Associate Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6207 or email at [email protected]

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

Publish: February 25, 2021