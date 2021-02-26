Public hearing: Special use, site development permit

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Special Use Permit and Site Development Permit – Public Utility Facility (Solar Electric Generation Facility)

Mary R. Duncan Trust, property owner

This project is a Special Use Permit and Site Development Permit for the installation of a public utility facility (solar electric generation facility) by Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative on the property located at 92754 Highway 70, Vinton, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 010-200-009-000; T23N/R16E/Section 34 & 35, MDM. The Special Use Permit is required under Plumas County Code Section 9-2.1502(b)(1) and the Site Development Permit is required under Plumas County Code 9-2.2602(a).

Mitigated Negative Declaration 678 has been prepared for this project and is proposed to be adopted at the hearing.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Tim Evans, Associate Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6207 or email at [email protected]

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

Publish: February 25, 2021