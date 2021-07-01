Public Hearing, Variance on Setback

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Variance from side yard setback for construction of a residential garage, 3628 Lake Almanor Drive, Hamilton Branch, unincorporated Plumas County, Taylor and Rebecca Konkin, property owners.

This project is a variance to allow a residential garage to be constructed along the southern property line. The required setback is usually 5 feet and a variance is required to move the garage closer to the property line. The project is located at 3628 Lake Almanor Drive, Hamilton Branch, unincorporated Plumas County, CA; APN 104-221-006-000; T28N/R8E/Section 21, MDM.

This project is exempt under CEQA Guidelines Section 15305 as it consists of a minor side yard setback variance. Class 5 consists of minor alterations in land use limitations in areas with an average slope of less than 20%, which do not result in any changes in land use or density, and includes set back variances not resulting in the creation of any new parcel.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Rebecca Herrin, Assistant Planning Director, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6213.

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 9597l or emailed to [email protected]

Posted: June 30, 2021

By: Rebecca Herrin, Assistant Planning Director

Posted on Plumasnews.com July 1, 2021