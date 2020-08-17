Public invited to view model railroad over Labor Day

The public is invited to visit a large G-scale garden model railroad running through the gardens and forest of pine trees with waterfalls, creeks, ponds, villages, and hundreds of different plants including a greenhouse. Over the Labor Day Weekend, trains will be running through the gardens for the enjoyment of all.

This model railroad is still expanding through the forest and was started eight years ago by retired railroad conductor Chris Skow who has lived in the Portola-Blairsden-Graeagle area for 61 years and is one of the founding fathers of the Western Pacific Railroad Museum in Portola. This is a free event so bring the family as the kids love to watch the trains run.

ADDRESS: 70155 Woodside Drive (Road No. 7 Mohawk Vista) , Blairsden, CA 96103. If your GPS does not guide you correctly give call for directions. (530) 836-1083. Open 9 a.m. to 6pm.