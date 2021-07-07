Public Notice: Cromberg Rehab & Feather River Inn Intersection Project

Project Description

Caltrans District 2 is proposing to rehabilitate and widen an approximate 20-mile section of Highway 70 between the communities of Cromberg and Portola in Plumas County. The proposed work includes reconstructing the roadway and adding 4 to 8-foot paved shoulders where there is currently little or no paved shoulder. Additional improvements include minor curve realignments, raising the highway in Delleker to reduce the occurrence of highway flooding, replacing the bridge rail at Humbug Creek Bridge, road widening at the Feather River Inn Road intersection, repaving the park and ride at the intersection of Highway 89 and 70, and bringing drainage systems, guardrail, and signage up to current standards throughout the project limits.

Improvements in the City of Portola will include updating curb ramps to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, constructing a new sidewalk in one location that does not currently have a sidewalk, repaving, and potentially re-striping to reduce the number of through lanes from two in each direction to one in each direction in order to provide bike lanes and on-street parking throughout the city. A final decision on re-striping will be made following input on the proposal.

Please submit any comments relating to this proposed project in writing by August 2, 2021 to:

Caltrans Office of Environmental Management MS-30

Attn: Andre Benoist

1657 Riverside Drive

Redding, CA 96001

or by email at [email protected] or by phone at (530) 225-3426.

Notice of Availability

Caltrans has prepared an Initial Study with Proposed Mitigation Negative Declaration for the project. This notice is to inform you of the preparation of the IS/MND being circulated for public and agency review and comment in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines. The notice is available for public review until August 2, 2021. A copy of the IS/MND is available for review at Caltrans District 2, 1031 Butte Street in Redding. It can also be found online here.

Special Accommodations

For individuals with sensory disabilities, this document can be made available in Braille, in large print, on audio cassette, or computer disk. To obtain a copy in one of these alternate formats, please call or write to:

Caltrans Office of Environmental Managements MS-30

Attn: Carolyn Sullivan

1657 Riverside Drive

Redding, CA 96001

You can also call (530) 218-8940, the California Relay Service by calling 1 (800) 735-2929, or call 711.