Public Notices 

Public Notice, Peninsula Fire Protection District

Submitted

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Peninsula Fire Protection District has adopted a Preliminary Budget for (1) Salaries and Benefits, (2) Services and Supplies, and (3) Fixed Assets, for fiscal year 2021/2022, which the Preliminary Budget can be reviewed during the week days at the Administration Office, 801 Golf Club Road, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and that said Board of Directors of the said District will meet at the Fire Station, 801 Golf Club Road, on July 21, 2021, at the hour of 5:00 p.m. for the purpose of fixing the Final Budget for said Fire Protection District at which time and place any taxpayer may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decease or omission of any item of the budget, or for the inclusion of additional items

/S/ Andrew Courtright – Fire Chief

Related Posts

Estate of Parker

Submitted

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Larry Gaines Parker, decedent Case Number PR21-00033 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent…

Public Notice

Submitted

Notice of Initiation of the Section 106 Process-Public Participation in accordance with the Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR §…

Notice of Public Hearing, Plumas Local Agency Formation Commission

Submitted

Plumas Local Agency Formation Commission Notice of Public Hearing Monday, July 12, 2021 10:00 a.m. (or as soon thereafter as…

CPUD adds a resolution to meeting agenda

Editor

Plumas District Hospital seeks bids for asphalt projects

submitted

NOTICE INVITING BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Plumas District Hospital (“District”) is issuing a Request for Qualifications on June…

Quincy Fire adopts preliminary budget

submitted

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Quincy Fire Protection District has adopted a preliminary budget…