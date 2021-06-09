Public Notices 

Public Notice, temporary bridge closures

Submitted

PUBLIC NOTICE

Plumas County Public Works will be providing traffic control and temporary bridge closures for Caltrans Inspections on June 22nd and June 23rd. The specific bridge and approximate time of temporary closure are listed below:

June 22, 2021

Dyson Lane Bridge (Br. No. 9C-0001),  9 AM – Noon

Blairsden-Graeagle Bridge (Br. No. 9C-0134), 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Sloat-Poplar Valley Road Bridge (Br. No. 9C-0149), 2:45 PM – 4:15 PM

June 23, 2021

Flournoy Bridge (Br. No. 9C-0010),  9:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Beckwourth- Genesee Road

Greenville Park Road Bridge (Br. No. 9C-0152), Noon – 12:30

Nelson Street Bridge (Br. No. 9C-0008), 1 PM – 3 PM

For any questions, contact Public Works at (530) 283-6268. The bridges will be closed to the public during the approximate times listed above. Emergency vehicles may pass as needed after slight 5-minute delay to remove inspection apparatus.

