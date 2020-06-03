Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Public Works requests bids for Quincy fueling facility

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

The Plumas County Department of Public works will be accepting bids for a new Fueling Facility at 1834 East Main St. in Quincy. The intent of this project is to install a new 12,000 above ground fuel tank, dispensers and associated work.

Sealed proposals must be received by the Department of Public Works on or before: 2 p.m., June 18, 2020. Proposals submitted via facsimile or email are unacceptable.

The entire “Request For Bids,” including the official Bid Form, is available at the Department’s website at: http://www.countyofplumas.com/bids.aspx or during normal business hours from Plumas County, Department of Public Works, 1834 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971; by emailing your request to: [email protected]

 

