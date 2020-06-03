Public Works requests bids for Quincy fueling facility

The Plumas County Department of Public works will be accepting bids for a new Fueling Facility at 1834 East Main St. in Quincy. The intent of this project is to install a new 12,000 above ground fuel tank, dispensers and associated work.

Sealed proposals must be received by the Department of Public Works on or before: 2 p.m., June 18, 2020. Proposals submitted via facsimile or email are unacceptable.