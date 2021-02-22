PUSD music teacher Jane Brown wins Innovation Award

Submitted by Cary Dingel

Plumas Unified School District congratulates music teacher Jane Brown for receiving the California Music Educators Association (CMEA) Innovations Award Honoring Excellence in Music Education. According to the CMEA, the Innovations Award goes to a music educator who “identifies, promotes, and expands innovative pathways and practices/processes in music, ensuring all students receive a high-quality music education.”

This school year, Brown brought a variety of approaches to teaching music remotely, from meeting with elementary students in groups on Zoom, to hosting district-wide master classes for band musicians, to bringing ensemble music playing outdoors.

Truly an innovator, she has found a way to use technology to broaden her reach, and provide inclusive, accessible music education for her elementary and junior/senior high students located in Chester, Greenville, and Quincy, who might have had a year without any music instruction due to the challenges of teaching music in-person while adhering to Covid guidelines. Playing instruments that use mouthpieces can generate droplets and aerosols, which can spread the disease.

In addition to video conferencing with elementary students to learn percussion on upturned buckets or strumming and chords on bright red ukuleles, Brown meets with junior and senior high students online for coaching, and an Advanced Placement (AP) music theory class. “Remote learning made offering the AP music theory class a reality,” said Brown, because she was able to draw from several communities to enroll the number of students needed.

When weather permits, she holds band rehearsals in a school parking lot. In-person classes are always focused on safety, with students distanced, playing while wearing specially modified face masks, and using filtering bell covers on the large openings of their instruments to contain any droplets.