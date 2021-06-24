PUSD passes budget, COVID funding keeps district in the black

The Plumas Unified School District Board of Trustees met for the second consecutive week on June 23 to adopt the annual budget, discuss a property bid and take care of more business.

Last week the school board held public hearings on the annual budget, the Local Control Accountability Plan and the Special Education Local Plan. No members of the public weighed in during last week’s public hearings, and this week the trustees — Joleen Cline, Leslie Edlund, Traci Holt, Dave Keller and JoDee Read— adopted the plans unanimously by roll call vote.

The annual budget is always a best-guess effort because spending isn’t completed until the end of the fiscal year on June 30 and the state budget figures aren’t available until September.

“Since the preparation of this budget occurs before the Legislature’s final action, and before actual expenditures are known for the current year, estimates of proposed revenues and expenditures are based on the most reasonable assumptions and recent information available at the time of preparation,” read a portion of the budget summary. “The budget is a dynamic statement which will change as the assumptions and estimates used to develop it change.”

“Last year we were projecting a balanced budget, then looking at a $1.7 million deficit for this year and $2.2 million for next year,” Lisa Cavin, the district’s director of finance, told the school board prior to the public hearing. She went on to say that the current year is much healthier fiscally than anticipated. The brighter outlook is largely due to the COVID funding that has flowed into the district. A combination of unanticipated revenue and reduced spending due to COVID have resulted in a healthy reserve.

Property sale

One bid was received for a property at 1093 Lee Road in Quincy, but it did not meet the minimum bid of $210,000 that the school board had set after it had been appraised for $205,000. The .26-acre property has an 816-square foot building on it and was used by the district’s technology department to store and work on computers. However, internet in the area is spotty, and the location wasn’t adequate for the purpose. The school district plans to consult with legal counsel about the next step to take in the process.

District Office

The school district office, located at Church Street, in Quincy will soon be reopening to the public and district officials and the school board discussed what policies would be in place to protect staff and the public. Superintendent Terry Oestreich said that for the time being, doors will remain locked and those who need to enter the building can knock to gain access. Fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear a mask; but unvaccinated people will be required to wear a mask. Proof of vaccination will be required.