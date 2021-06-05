PUSD provides free meals to students again this summer

Related Posts
Plumas Charter School graduates the Class of 2021
By Meg Upton [email protected] A few hundred people braved the 90+ degree heat at 6 p.m. on June 4…
All-County Band Day at Plumas-Sierra County fairgrounds
On Wednesday, June 2, Portola Junior High and High School Band students joined performers from the rest of the district…
Local WWII veteran honored on Memorial Day
By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] Just a handful of World War II veterans are left in Plumas County. One of…
Plumas receives shot in the arm with $3.6 million for recovery relief
Plumas County is receiving more than $3.6 million from the next phase of the American Rescue Plan Funds,…
Plumas residents should beware – Norovirus circulating
By Debra Moore [email protected] While Plumas County residents have been busy protecting themselves from coronavirus, the highly contagious Norovirus has…
Greenville fourth-graders learn fishing skills
Mrs. Kingdon’s fourth-grade class from Greenville Elementary School went on a field trip to Round Valley Reservoir on June 4….