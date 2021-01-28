PUSD reverts to distance learning today Jan. 28 due to snow

Due to heavy snow throughout the county, Plumas Unified School District will revert to distance/asynchronous (self study) today, Jan. 28.

“The process for school delay/closure is ultimately my responsibility,” said Superintendent Terry Oestreich in a memo to staff and students. “I begin checking weather condition data across our district available to me between 5 – 5:40 a.m. I also receive data from our Transportation and Maintenance Supervisors regarding amount of snowfall in each community.” The district also checks data from Cal Trans and law enforcement, as well as about heating systems, parking lots, etc., and then reaches out to principals to make the final decision.